Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.80. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $12.70.

Institutional Trading of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 76.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 54.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 12,289 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

