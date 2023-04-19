Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Director David S. Taylor Buys 5,000 Shares

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.36. 12,975,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,716,935. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average of $35.02. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $502,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

