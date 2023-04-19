Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Short Interest Up 15.4% in March

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,680,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the March 15th total of 19,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:DAL traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,773,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,643,428. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.56 per share, with a total value of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $515,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $348,887.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,344 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DAL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.44.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

