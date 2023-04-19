DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XRAY. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,243,000 after buying an additional 117,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,090,000 after buying an additional 74,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $43.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

In other news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,265.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

