Desjardins Weighs in on Manulife Financial Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Manulife Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.40. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

MFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.01%.

Institutional Trading of Manulife Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 48,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.