Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Haleon (LON:HLN) Price Target to GBX 350

Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 300 ($3.71) to GBX 350 ($4.33) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HLN. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Haleon from GBX 364 ($4.50) to GBX 383 ($4.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.09) price objective on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Haleon from GBX 335 ($4.15) to GBX 330 ($4.08) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 376 ($4.65) price objective on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.45) to GBX 375 ($4.64) in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 330.73 ($4.09).

Shares of LON:HLN traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 343.35 ($4.25). 6,686,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,039,187. Haleon has a 12 month low of GBX 241.17 ($2.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 350.60 ($4.34). The firm has a market capitalization of £31.69 billion and a PE ratio of 3,121.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 328.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 309.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

