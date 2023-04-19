dForce USD Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $36.51 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 18th. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003312 BTC on major exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $36.51 million and approximately $1,493.17 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,479,658 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.02095166 USD and is up 1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,738.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

