Dfpg Investments LLC Buys 49,728 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 447.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,728 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in PG&E by 770.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 135.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PG&E

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG&E Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $17.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.57.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

About PG&E

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

