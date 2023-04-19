Dfpg Investments LLC Buys New Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $40.37. The firm has a market cap of $244.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.92.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

