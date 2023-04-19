Dfpg Investments LLC Has $943,000 Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 133.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

WPC opened at $72.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.77 and its 200-day moving average is $78.61. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.067 per share. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.81%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.