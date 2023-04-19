Dfpg Investments LLC Invests $1.16 Million in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock

Shares of NVO opened at $169.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.30 and its 200-day moving average is $131.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.48.

Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.70%.

Wall Street Analysts

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

About Novo Nordisk A/S



Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

