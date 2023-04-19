Dfpg Investments LLC Invests $1.35 Million in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC opened at $167.41 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $174.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.46.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,208 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

