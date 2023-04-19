Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,437 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 29,225 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Barrick Gold by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 676,476 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 77,876 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,633 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 51,654 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $25.40. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 80.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

