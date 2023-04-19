Dfpg Investments LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 33,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.63.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 106.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Argus downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. US Capital Advisors upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.92.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

