Dfpg Investments LLC Takes $996,000 Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $686.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.87.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.