Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 124.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,825 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,637,000 after purchasing an additional 584,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,217,000 after purchasing an additional 755,625 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,383,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $408,686,000 after purchasing an additional 46,024 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,685,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $323,487,000 after purchasing an additional 412,521 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $213,676,000 after purchasing an additional 268,264 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.91.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Diamondback Energy stock traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.88. 184,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,319,243. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.