Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Short Interest Update

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,610,000 shares, an increase of 69.5% from the March 15th total of 8,620,000 shares. Approximately 19.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DBD. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
In related news, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,932.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 17,500 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 172,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,566.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 30,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,286 shares in the company, valued at $800,932.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE DBD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,652,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.93. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $6.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07.
Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $968.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.
