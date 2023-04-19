Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Short Interest Update

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,610,000 shares, an increase of 69.5% from the March 15th total of 8,620,000 shares. Approximately 19.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DBD. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Activity at Diebold Nixdorf

In related news, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,932.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 17,500 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 172,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,566.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 30,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,286 shares in the company, valued at $800,932.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 11.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter worth $103,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 25.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 14.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DBD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,652,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.93. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $6.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $968.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

