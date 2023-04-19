Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wealthstream Advisors Inc.

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 689,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 18.7% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $28,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,326.0% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 499,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,785,000 after buying an additional 464,483 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,858,000 after buying an additional 447,274 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 683,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,544,000 after buying an additional 310,271 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,980,000. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,058,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,203,000 after buying an additional 169,938 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

DFUS stock opened at $44.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.78. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $48.70.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

