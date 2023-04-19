Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Stake Raised by Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $7,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 113,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.04. 37,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,109. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average of $45.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.