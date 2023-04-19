Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Bought by Wealthstream Advisors Inc.

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 4.1% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $6,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFUV. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,227,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,630,000.

NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $35.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.75.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

