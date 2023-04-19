Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,971 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned 0.09% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 768.6% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,165,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,918 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8,095.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $93,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DFAX opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.95.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

