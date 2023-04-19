Disciplined Investments LLC Has $217,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Disciplined Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:HD opened at $298.95 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $296.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

