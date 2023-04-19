DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.64

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 706960 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.80.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.66%. DISH Network’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Defranco acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $1,719,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,177,360.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,877,000. 55.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in DISH Network by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in DISH Network by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in DISH Network by 3,175.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

