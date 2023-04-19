DISH Network Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 31,364 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 49% compared to the average daily volume of 20,996 put options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on DISH Network from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,719,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,177,360.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,877,000. 55.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in DISH Network by 3,175.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DISH Network in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,497,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,646,580. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.80. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $33.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 13.81%. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DISH Network will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

