Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 477,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $12,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 434.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 16,343 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

D stock opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $87.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.