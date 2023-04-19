Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $409.00 at Bank of America

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Bank of America from $406.00 to $409.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $334.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $362.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.04.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $325.12. 94,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,048. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $291.00 and a 12 month high of $426.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.7% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 152.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10,282.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.