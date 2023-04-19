Dongfang Electric Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:DNGFF) Short Interest Update

Dongfang Electric Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:DNGFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,600 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the March 15th total of 205,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Dongfang Electric Price Performance

Shares of DNGFF stock remained flat at $1.53 on Tuesday. Dongfang Electric has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC downgraded Dongfang Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

