Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) fell 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.37 and last traded at $21.43. 94,454 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 643,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on LPG shares. StockNews.com raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Dorian LPG Trading Down 4.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $861.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.26.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $103.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.90 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 39.26%. On average, analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,725,837 shares in the company, valued at $33,653,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dorian LPG news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,725,837 shares in the company, valued at $33,653,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Lycouris sold 22,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $491,580.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,475 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,229. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 654,304 shares of company stock valued at $14,057,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,985 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 32.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after buying an additional 196,749 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 27.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 30,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

