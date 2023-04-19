dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in March

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

dotdigital Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DOTDF remained flat at $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. dotdigital Group has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03.

About dotdigital Group

dotDigital Group Plc engages in the provision of data-driven omnichannel marketing automation solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, U.S., and APAC. The company was founded by Ian Rhys Taylor and Simon Christopher Bird in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

