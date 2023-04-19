Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,916 shares during the period. Dropbox comprises 0.1% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Dropbox by 446.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Dropbox by 184.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the third quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 117.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the third quarter worth $62,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,723 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $37,906.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 664,837 shares in the company, valued at $14,626,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $37,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 664,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,626,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $210,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,958,545.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 546,503 shares of company stock worth $11,878,176. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.93. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $24.99.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.80 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 65.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

