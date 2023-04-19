Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,717,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 2,435,260 shares.The stock last traded at $11.35 and had previously closed at $11.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on DNB shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average is $12.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 116,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $1,248,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,104,206.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNB. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 7.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 378.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,742,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after buying an additional 1,378,653 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,113,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,696,000 after buying an additional 138,396 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 47.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 27,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

