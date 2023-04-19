Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DEA. Compass Point upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.42.

Shares of NYSE:DEA traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 714,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,344. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.15. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

