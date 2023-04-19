Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DEA. Compass Point upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.42.
Easterly Government Properties Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:DEA traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 714,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,344. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.15. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.67.
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile
Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.
