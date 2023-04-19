Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0354 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN EIM opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $11.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

