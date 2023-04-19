eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,060 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in eBay were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 49.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on EBAY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.13.

eBay Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EBAY opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.63. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $55.86.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently -46.95%.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.