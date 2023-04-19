EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Short Interest Update

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 726,700 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the March 15th total of 1,008,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 427.5 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Performance

ELCPF stock remained flat at $5.41 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $5.43.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

