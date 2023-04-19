Empresaria Group (LON:EMR) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 62.27 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 63 ($0.78). 7,225 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 15,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64 ($0.79).

Empresaria Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.53. The firm has a market cap of £31.38 million, a PE ratio of 900.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 63.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 58.48.

Empresaria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Empresaria Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. Empresaria Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,428.57%.

Empresaria Group Company Profile

Empresaria Group plc provides staffing and recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers permanent placement, temporary and contract placement, executive search, offshore recruitment, and recruitment process outsourcing services, as well as bespoke solutions for clients and candidates.

