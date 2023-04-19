Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Encore Capital Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.87% of Encore Capital Group worth $9,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 715.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 224.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Encore Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Northland Securities cut Encore Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encore Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Encore Capital Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Encore Capital Group stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.54. 27,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,866. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.48. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.65 and a 12-month high of $72.73.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($3.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($4.54). Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Capital Group, Inc is an international specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of debt recovery solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, and Other Geographies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.