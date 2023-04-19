Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Short Interest Update

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,168,300 shares, an increase of 71.7% from the March 15th total of 680,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 51.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EDVMF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$38.50 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining Stock Up 1.9 %

EDVMF stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.93. 4,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,978. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average is $21.42.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

About Endeavour Mining

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Mining Plc is one of gold producer in West Africa and member of the World Gold Council. The firm is operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.