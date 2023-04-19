Energi Price Hits $0.20 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. In the last week, Energi has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000687 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $12.77 million and approximately $133,810.06 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00066771 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00040273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00022107 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000216 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007454 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 63,582,526 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

