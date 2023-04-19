Energi Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $173,462.98 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000689 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $13.29 million and approximately $173,462.98 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00069808 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00041316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00022352 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007718 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001397 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 63,482,081 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

