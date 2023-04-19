Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the March 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ERII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Energy Recovery from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Energy Recovery Trading Down 0.7 %

ERII traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,145. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09. Energy Recovery has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $26.34.

Insider Transactions at Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.94 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 19.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Recovery will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 868,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,406,272. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 3,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $72,083.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,074.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 868,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,406,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,489 shares of company stock valued at $571,367. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Recovery

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERII. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the third quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 64.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water and Emerging Technologies segment. The Water segment deals with the development, sales, and support of the PX, Turbochargers and pumps used in seawater desalination and industrial wastewater activities.

