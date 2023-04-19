Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) CTO Dan Groman Sells 3,877 Shares

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) CTO Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $37,451.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 82,102 shares in the company, valued at $793,105.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dan Groman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of Enfusion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $42,414.38.

Enfusion stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,387. Enfusion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02.

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Enfusion had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $40.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.88 million. As a group, analysts predict that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENFN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Enfusion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Enfusion from $14.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Enfusion in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Enfusion in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Enfusion by 1,189.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Enfusion by 24.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Enfusion by 494.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Enfusion by 1,048.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

