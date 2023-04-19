Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) PT Lowered to $90.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.30.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $71.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.97. Entegris has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $122.32.

Insider Activity at Entegris

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.14 million. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,389.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,389.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 11.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 73.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter worth $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 43.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 187.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

