EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $403.08.

Several research firms have commented on EPAM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $391.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EPAM opened at $295.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.05. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $260.68 and a 1-year high of $462.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.57.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.48. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

