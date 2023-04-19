EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the March 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 533,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the first quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPR traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,681. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a current ratio of 7.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 163.37%.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

