Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31-1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion. Equifax also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.05-7.35 EPS.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE EFX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,852. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.85. Equifax has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $234.14.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EFX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Equifax from $195.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $212.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 91.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 59.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Further Reading

