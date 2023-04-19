Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,252 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,877.8% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQNR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas cut Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Societe Generale raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Pareto Securities upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.14.

EQNR opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.80.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

