Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Down to $5.30

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.30, but opened at $5.10. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 849,149 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQX. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. CIBC increased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.31.

Equinox Gold Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Institutional Trading of Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $259.30 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. is a growth-focused mining company, which engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include Greenstone Project, Los Filos Expansion, Aurizona Expansion, and Castle Mountain Expansion. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

