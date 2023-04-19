Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CarMax, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of CarMax in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham expects that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
CarMax Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of KMX opened at $69.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.65. CarMax has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $106.24.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,790,000 after acquiring an additional 303,973 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,137,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,221,000 after buying an additional 40,047 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,964,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CarMax by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,757,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,515,000 after purchasing an additional 291,804 shares during the last quarter.
CarMax Company Profile
CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.
