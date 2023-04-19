Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April 18th (AVID, BRO, CDE, DEA, DIS, DX, EXC, FBK, FDP, MRTN)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, April 18th:

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

