Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April 18th (AVID, BRO, CDE, DEA, DIS, DX, EXC, FBK, FDP, MRTN)

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, April 18th:

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

