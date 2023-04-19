Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April 18th (AVID, BRO, CDE, DEA, DIS, DX, EXC, FBK, FDP, MRTN)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, April 18th:
Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Exelon (NYSE:EXC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.